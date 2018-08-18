Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh gets respite from rains; low pressure likely

Machilipatnam, Tadepalligudem receive maximum rainfall of 2cm.

Published: 18th August 2018 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

Dark clouds spread over Vijayawada on Friday evening | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions got relief from continuous downpour as the areas received light rainfall on Friday.  According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), depression over western Madhya Pradesh has weakened due to a low pressure. However, the upper air cyclonic circulation, over North Bay of Bengal, is observed tilting southwards. This could turn into a low pressure in the next 24-48 hours.

As on Friday, Southwest Monsoon has been normal over Rayalaseema and weak over Coastal Andhra Pradesh. In the last 24 hours, Machilipatnam of Krishna district, Tadepalligudem of West Godavari district and Merakamudidam of Vizianagaram district received 2cm rainfall, which is the maximum in the region.
A few other places like Peddapuram, Prathipadu, Polavaram, Racherla, Ardhaveedu and Koyyalagudem received about 1cm  rainfall.

In Rayalaseema, Orvakal, Gudur and Kurnool received maximum rainfall of 2cm and Yemmiganur, Belagal and Chapad received 1cm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services and  Indian Ocean Forecast System (INDOFOS) has issued a high wave alert as waves ranging about 2.50-3.0 meters are predicted for the next 48 hours along the coast of Dugarajapatnam in Nellore district and Baruva in Srikakulam district.
The state of the sea is expected to be rough and  fishermen are cautioned not to venture into the sea.

The heavy wind alert was issued due to the influence of depression over Northwest Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood, and strong monsoon conditions. The speed of strong surface winds from westerly direction could reach up to 50 kmph.

