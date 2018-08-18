CRDA chief suggests solution to water crisis

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Commissioner of AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), Cherukuri Sreedhar, directed the engineering officials to resolve the water problems in Sakhamuru village of Amaravati.

He asked officials to take over the pumping station which supplies water to Sakhamuru, Nelapadu and Inavolu villages, from the Rural Water Supply (RWS) department to address the issue.

The commissioner, who inspected the village on Friday, also instructed the officials to identify suitable land for the two Anganwadi centres proposed in the area. He also told the officials concerned to prepare necessary proposals to resolve the problems related to roads and drains.

The commissioner also visited the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) unit office there and reviewed the plots’ registration process. The CRDA also credited the pension for the month of July to the landless poor of the capital region. A total of `5.34 crore was credited into the accounts of 21,392 pensioners.