Home Cities Vijayawada

CRDA chief suggests solution to water crisis

The commissioner, who inspected the village on Friday, also instructed the officials to identify suitable land for the two Anganwadi centres proposed in the area.

Published: 18th August 2018 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 03:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Commissioner of AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), Cherukuri Sreedhar, directed the engineering officials to resolve the water problems in Sakhamuru village of Amaravati.

He asked officials to take over the pumping station which supplies water to Sakhamuru, Nelapadu and Inavolu villages, from the Rural Water Supply (RWS) department to address the issue.

The commissioner, who inspected the village on Friday, also instructed the officials to identify suitable land for the two Anganwadi centres proposed in the area. He also told the officials concerned to prepare necessary proposals to resolve the problems related to roads and drains.

The commissioner also visited the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) unit office there and reviewed the plots’ registration process. The CRDA also credited the pension for the month of July to the landless poor of the capital region. A total of `5.34 crore was credited into the accounts of 21,392 pensioners.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Water crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala rains: Amid rising death toll, Meteorological department predicts more rain
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics