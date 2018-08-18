V Koteswaramma takes charge as New Durga temple Executive Officer

By PTI

VIJAYAWADA: V Koteswaramma took charge as the Executive Officer of Kanaka Durga temple on Friday and said that she will ensure funds for the upcoming Dasara festival are granted by the State government.

On this occasion, she said that developmental works of the temple will be taken up seriously and all the facilities will be provided properly to make the darshan memorable for the devotees. After visiting Sivalayam and taking a darshan of Goddess Durga at the main temple, she joined duty as the new EO of the temple.

After taking charge, she met all the staff of the temple and asked the officers about the problems in and around the temple. On her first day of work, she noticed that devotees faced problems while parking and instructed the engineering department to take up the arrangements to increase the parking space. EO Koteswaramma also instructed the engineering department to use battery cars in the premises to cater to the needs of the elderly.