Home Cities Vijayawada

V Koteswaramma takes charge as New Durga temple Executive Officer

After taking charge, she met all the staff of the temple and asked the officers about the problems in and around the temple .

Published: 18th August 2018 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

VIJAYAWADA: V Koteswaramma took charge as the Executive Officer of Kanaka Durga temple on Friday and said that she will ensure funds for the upcoming Dasara festival are granted by the State government.

On this occasion, she said that developmental works of the temple will be taken up seriously and all the facilities will be provided properly to make the darshan memorable for the devotees. After visiting Sivalayam and taking a darshan of Goddess Durga at the main temple, she joined duty as the new EO of the temple.

After taking charge, she met all the staff of the temple and asked the officers about the problems in and around the temple. On her first day of work, she noticed that devotees faced problems while parking and instructed the engineering department to take up the arrangements to increase the parking space. EO Koteswaramma also instructed the engineering department to use battery cars in the premises to cater to the needs of the elderly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kanaka Durga V Koteswaramma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala rains: Amid rising death toll, Meteorological department predicts more rain
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics