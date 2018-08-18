Vijayawada: IT firm holds robotics workshop at VMC school

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With technology becoming critical for innovation, a Vijayawada-based IT Services firm, Indian Servers, has launched a philanthropic initiative of training students at various government schools in robotics and electronics. The firm, in association with electronics programming company Techveda, will tie up with eight government-run schools in Vijayawada to introduce the subjects to the students through workshops.

As a part of the initiative, the firm held the first workshop on Friday at the VMC High School in Patamata.

“The world is advancing at a rapid pace. Especially, the fields of robotics and electronics are changing quickly. So, it is important for the students to explore these fields and be aware of the cutting-edge technologies. Since government schools don’t offer courses in robotics and electronics, we have taken the initiative to train the students there,” the CEO of Indian Servers, D Sai Satish, explained.

He said that a team from Indian Servers -- Teja, Srujan, Monika, Rajeev, Trent, Satish Kumar, Devdas and Swathi -- interacted with around 600 students and taught them to make compact robots and electronics. The principal of the school S Jyoti Radha was also present.