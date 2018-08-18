Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada: IT firm holds robotics workshop at VMC school

The firm, in association with electronics programming company Techveda, will tie up with eight government-run schools in Vijayawada.

Published: 18th August 2018 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 03:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With technology becoming critical for innovation, a Vijayawada-based IT Services firm, Indian Servers, has launched a philanthropic initiative of training students at various government schools in robotics and electronics. The firm, in association with electronics programming company Techveda, will tie up with eight government-run schools in Vijayawada to introduce the subjects to the students through workshops.

As a part of the initiative, the firm held the first workshop on Friday at the VMC High School in Patamata.
“The world is advancing at a rapid pace. Especially, the fields of robotics and electronics are changing quickly. So, it is important for the students to explore these fields and be aware of the cutting-edge technologies. Since government schools don’t offer courses in robotics and electronics, we have taken the initiative to train the students there,” the CEO of Indian Servers, D Sai Satish, explained.

He said that a team from Indian Servers -- Teja, Srujan, Monika, Rajeev, Trent, Satish Kumar, Devdas and Swathi -- interacted with around 600 students and taught them to make compact robots and electronics. The principal of the school S Jyoti Radha was also present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Robotics IT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala rains: Amid rising death toll, Meteorological department predicts more rain
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics