Workshop for water ambassadors

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Water Resources Department has conducted workshops for over 1,000 teachers, appointing them as Water Ambassadors, to take forward the water conservation initiative of the State. On Friday too, the department trained 300 teachers from Nuzvid division of Krishna district, and briefed them on the initiatives to make the State drought-free.

Addressing the Water Ambassadors at the workshop at the Farmers Training Centre (FTC) in the city, the joint director of the Ground Water department, A Vara Prasada Rao explained how the government plans to interlink five rivers in the State.

He said that the interlinking project -- named Maha Sangamam -- would be taken up in a phased manner. He also explained to the ambassadors how the Polavaram project will help the entire State.