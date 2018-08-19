Home Cities Vijayawada

Confer Bharat Ratna on Pingali Venkayya, demand members of Humanity Charitable Society

Members from various organisations under the aegis of Humanity Charitable Society formed Pingali Venkayya Seva Society.

Published: 19th August 2018 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

Pingali Venkayya had designed the national flag (Photo | @INCIndia)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Demanding the country’s highest civilian honour -- Bharat Ratna -- be conferred on the architect of the Indian flag, Pingali Venkayya, members from various organisations under the aegis of Humanity Charitable Society formed Pingali Venkayya Seva Society.

In a press conference on Saturday, the president of Humanity Charitable Society, Kambala Subramanyam Sastry, said that the birthday of the Tricolour architect should also be declared as a national holiday. “It is the duty of every citizen of the country to pay tributes to the person who designed the national flag and whose life would serve as an inspiration for generations to come. His life story should also be included in the textbooks of school students,” he said.

Subramanyam added that the Society has passed a resolution to write a representation to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, requesting the government to seek accordance of Bharat Ratna to Pingali Venkayya, who was born in Krishna district and lived in Vijayawada. “We have also passed a resolution to make this movement reach the public so that the designer of the national flag would be honoured for his exceptional service to India,” he concluded.

