Currency Nagar residents battle poor drainage and battered roads

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Residents of Currency Nagar are worried over the outbreak of diseases because of poor maintenance of drainage channels. The drainage system is in shambles in the wake of recent rains. The other major problem that the residents are grappling with is battered roads.

“Several roads in the locality are riddled with potholes and it has become a herculean task for motorists to navigate them,’’ said Ch Krishna Rao, a resident of the locality. “With civic body staff turning a deaf ear to our plea, recently we hired a worker to clear the clogged drains and flush out water from potholes to prevent any untoward incidents in the locality,” he added.

Garbage and waste accumulated in the vacant land started flowing out into the drains causing much inconvenience to people. “Thick vegetation has sprung up in the vacant land adjacent to my house and become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and grazing ground for cattle. When the issue was taken to the notice of sanitation staff, they conducted fogging thrice in a week, but the mosquito menace still continues,’’ said B Sravanthi, another resident.

Another major problem haunting the locality is the poor maintenance of the park forcing the children to play on the roads and exposing themselves to accidents. “Damaged and broken equipment is discouraging children from entering the park. The residents, especially elderly ones, are taking their daily walks on roads instead of using the park because of its bad condition,’’ said K Simhachalam, a retired employee, who has been living in the area for over a decade.

When contacted, VMC engineering department officials said roads in Currency Nagar will be recarpeted shortly and damaged roads will be repaired once the rain stops.

Public health department officials assure that enough number of sanitation staff will be deployed to clear the clogged drains and the accumulated garbage in the vacant lands in the locality.

When asked about the poor condition of the park, horticulture department officials said that a survey has been under progress across the city to identify the parks for carrying out renovation. As part of it, the park in Currency Nagar will be provided with necessary infrastructure, they said.