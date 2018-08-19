Home Cities Vijayawada

Rain batters city; snapped electric cable kills 10-year-old

A 10-year-old boy, identified as Kumar, died when an electric cable got snapped due to high-velocity winds and fell on him.

Published: 19th August 2018

Normal life was thrown out of gear in Vijayawada on Saturday evening following heavy rain and strong winds since 7 pm. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Normal life was thrown out of gear in Vijayawada on Saturday evening following heavy rain and strong winds since 7 pm.  A 10-year-old boy, identified as Kumar, died when an electric cable got snapped due to high-velocity winds and fell on him, while he was walking on the road. The incident happened around 8:30 pm at Yadav Nagar under Ajit Singh Nagar limits. The power supply in the area was immediately stopped.

On being alerted about the incident, police rushed to the spot and shifted the victim to the Vijayawada Government General Hospital. A case has been registered.

As there was no sign of rain throughout the day, several people were caught unawares when it started pouring down by evening. Many people found themselves drenched to the bone.

Several low lying areas including Moghalrajpuram, Low Bridge near One Town, Ajit Singh Nagar and Eluru roads were inundated.  Both the Godavari districts had in the past few days experienced heavy rains and strong winds.

