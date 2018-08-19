Home Cities Vijayawada

Sleuths seize silver bars worth Rs 50 lakhs in Vijayawada

Sleuths of the commissioner’s task force (CTF) seized silver bars weighing 108kg on Sunday that were being illegally transported from Narsipatnam.

Published: 19th August 2018 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of the commissioner’s task force (CTF) seized silver bars weighing 108kg on Sunday that were being illegally transported from Narsipatnam.

The seized silver bars are worth Rs 50 lakhs, they said. As part of regular inspection at Ramavarappadu junction, the cops stopped a car and noticed that the silver bars were packed in a box. Suspecting that the accused could have purchased the commodity on the black market for evading tax, the CTF police took them into custody and conducted an investigation.

