Sleuths seize silver bars worth Rs 50 lakhs in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of the commissioner’s task force (CTF) seized silver bars weighing 108kg on Sunday that were being illegally transported from Narsipatnam.

The seized silver bars are worth Rs 50 lakhs, they said. As part of regular inspection at Ramavarappadu junction, the cops stopped a car and noticed that the silver bars were packed in a box. Suspecting that the accused could have purchased the commodity on the black market for evading tax, the CTF police took them into custody and conducted an investigation.