TDP leader tries to sexually assault Anganwadi worker

The incident happened in the Raptadu Assembly constituency represented by women empowerment and child welfare minister Paritala Sunitha and the accused is said to be a follower of the minister.

Published: 19th August 2018 10:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 10:58 PM

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: In a shocking incident, a person said to be a ruling TDP worker tried to allegedly sexually assault an Anganwadi worker and as she resisted, the accused beat her up with slippers and tear her clothes, at Tumucherla in Raptadu of Anantapur district.

According to police, the Anganwadi worker at Tumucherla village in Kanaganapalle mandal was alone in her room in the centre when the accused person Talari Nagaraju went there on Saturday evening. It is alleged that Nagaraju was harassing the woman for sometime and making sexual advances towards her.

"While I was writing records, Nagaraju suddenly came inside and tried to sexually assault me. As I resisted his attempt, he dragged me out of my room and started to hit me with his slipper and abused me in a filthy language. He tore my clothes and as I screamed for help, locals gathered there,'' the woman told the police in her complaint. Nagarju fled from the place after seeing locals gathering, Kanaganapalli sub-inspector of police C Srinivasulu said.

With the help of her family members, the woman was shifted to the local government hospital. The outpost police at the government hospital took a complaint from the woman and later transferred the case to the concerned police station.

Meanwhile, Nagaraju lodged a complaint against the woman alleging that the latter had attacked her when he was passing in front of the Anganwadi centre.

