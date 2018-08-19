Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation to build more ‘Antima Yatra Bhavans’

This - keeping the body pending funeral - is considered an ill omen everywhere.

Published: 19th August 2018 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

The VMC office in Vijayawada | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Middle-class tenants in city are facing a peculiar problem. If someone dies in the family and if they were to keep the body until their relatives living abroad arrive for the last glimpse of the departed member, they face objection from the landlord as well as neighbours. This - keeping the body pending funeral - is considered an ill omen everywhere.

The municipal corporation is contemplating constructing special rooms in cremation grounds to help people to keep the bodies till the relatives from far off places in the country and abroad arrive for the last rites. The proposal was mooted in the recent council meeting by several ruling TDP and opposition YSRC corporators after their Division No.47 counterpart G Mahesh, built ‘Anthima Yatra Bhavan’, a special facility or a morgue in GS Raju Road at Satyanarayanapuram in the city for keeping the mortal remains for the convenience of those living in rented homes. 

VMC funds were used for this. Spread over 300 sq.yards, the newly-constructed ‘Anthima Yatra Bhavan’ can accommodate four bodies at a time and it has freezer boxes, that were donated by philanthropists. “The facility will be made available soon and public in and around Satyanaryanapuram can make use of it free of cost,” he added. Mayor Koneru Sreedhar directed staff to check the condition of the vehicles that carry bodies and repair them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Antima Yatra Bhavans VMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian flag bearer Neeraj Chopra marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.
Asian Games 2018: Indian contingent gears up for opening ceremony
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony