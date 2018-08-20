Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh IT dept. to develop Software to predict dengue, malaria, chikungunya

As vector-borne diseases, especially dengue, malaria, chikungunya and filaria, are widespread in the State every year, preventive models will chalk out area-specific preventive plans.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to initiate measures to prevent the outbreak of vector-borne diseases in the State, the Information and Technology (IT) department is in the process of developing predictive software and IT tools to identify the areas which are prone to mosquito-borne diseases across all 13 districts.

The department has partnered with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT), which is developing applications for the same.

“The teams from CSIR-IICT sought two seasons to study the trends across the State using the epidemiological data. After they examine the data and complete the mapping of the vulnerable zones, necessary predictive software tools and applications will be developed,” Principal Secretary of IT, K Vijayanand, told TNIE.

A committee was formed by the department to monitor and implement the project, he said. “The tools will help us in predicting the season-wise outbreak of the possible mosquito-borne diseases, based on which we can prepare preventive measures. The project would be implemented by Health, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development and Municipal Administration departments,” said Vijayanand.

