Home Cities Vijayawada

Heavy Rain lashes Vijayawada, low-lying areas inundated; TPA demands pothole-free roads

Low-lying areas in the city were inundated with rainwater and clogged drains compounded the situation.

Published: 20th August 2018 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

People wade through water in Rotary Nagar

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With rains lashing the city for the past few days, potholes dot several roads causing inconvenience to the motorists and pedestrians alike. Due to continuous rainfall since Saturday night, the majority of the roads in Auto Nagar, Moghalrajpuram and One town areas were waterlogged and traffic was thrown out of gear.

Low-lying areas in the city were inundated with rainwater and clogged drains compounded the situation. Many people even pumped out the rainwater from their houses manually. Light showers continued throughout Sunday night, making it a herculean task for the motorists to commute.

Young men enjoy a swim at Prakasam Barrage, which is brimming in the wake of incessant rains

“If roads are asphalted as per the suggestions of the Indian Road Congress, they will last for no less than three years. With high-quality material, they won’t need to be repaired for up to five years’’,  said Taxpayers Association secretary MV Anjaneyulu. He demanded that civic body officials ensure barricades near potholes to prevent untoward incidents from taking place and work towards making roads pothole-free.

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) helpline received several calls regarding fallen trees and water logging in various locations across the city. Officials swung into action to restore power supply, which had been disrupted in various parts of the city. ‘’When two days of rain created this much damage, we can’t imagine what the situation would be if it continued for the next three to four days. The civic body officials should clear the drains on war footing to prevent low-lying areas from getting inundated,” said D Chakradhar Rao, a resident of One town area.

When contacted, the VMC officials said that enough number of sanitation staff and machinery was deployed to clear the drains and prevent water stagnation on major thoroughfares of the city. Instructions were also given to the officials concerned to shift the residents of hillslopes, especially near Moghalrajpuram, Gunadala and One town areas, to rehabilitation centres.

Control Room Numbers
Machilipatnam Collectorate can be contacted at 08672- 252847; Vijayawada Camp Office at 0866-2474801; Sub-collector’s office Vijayawada at 0866- 2576217. Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Nuzvid can be contacted on 08656- 232717, RDO Gudivada at 08674-243697, and RDO Machilipatnam at 08672- 252486

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TPA Heavy Rain pothole-free roads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony