Man killed for chatting with married woman on Whatsapp

A 38-year old man was allegedly killed for chatting with a married woman on Whatsapp, at Gannavaram on Thursday.

Published: 20th August 2018 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 02:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 38-year old man was allegedly killed for chatting with a married woman on Whatsapp, at Gannavaram on Thursday. The incident came to light on Sunday morning when farmers found a dead body in agriculture fields near Gannavaram airport.

According to Krishna Lanka Inspector K Chandrasekhar Rao, the deceased was identified as Ramalingeswara Sharma (38). He went missing on Thursday (August 16) and his wife lodged a missing complaint with the police on Friday.

On Sunday, Gannavaram police received information about an unidentified body near the airport. The police shifted the body to a government hospital for postmortem. Sharma’s family members identified his body.

During an investigation, police found that Sharma was beaten to death by a person and his three friends. The accused was running a cell phone repair shop in NTR Complex.

“Sharma met a married woman on Facebook. The duo exchanged their contact numbers and started chatting on WhatsApp. When the woman’s husband came to know about it, he warned her. Despite the warning, his wife continued chatting with the other man.

The accused developed a grudge against Sharma and hatched a plot to kill him. He took Sharma to a secluded spot on Thursday evening and beaten him to death with the help of his friends,” said Chandrasekhar Rao.

Police registered a case under Section 302 of IPC and took the accused and his three other friends into custody.

