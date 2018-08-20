Torrential rain sees spurt in snakebite cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Increasing number of snakebite cases are reported in Diviseema region of Krishna district. As many as 30 persons were bitten by snakes on Saturday and Sunday alone.

One of the snakebite victims, Dhulipudi Nagaraju (29) of Viswanathapalli, died while being shifted to Avanigadda area hospital. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials concerned to take all necessary measures to bring down the number of snakebite cases and also provide better treatment to the victims.

Almost all snakebite victims were farmers and they were bitten while doing farm work. As per reports, a total of 44 persons were bitten by snakes in August alone and they are undergoing treatment at Avanigadda area hospital. Officials said sufficient stock of antidote is made available in all area hospitals.

District Epidemiologist Nageswara Rao said, “The condition of all snakebite victims is stable. Most of the snakes in this region are non-poisonous. About 1,994 anti-venom vials are supplied to various hospitals and PHCs.”

Since April this year, 259 snakebite cases have been reported. A majority of them are reported from Diviseema region. On Saturday alone, 22 persons were bitten by snakes. Of the 22 victims, seven belong to Nagayalanka, seven from Avanigadda, six from Koduru, one from Mopidevi and the deceased Nagaraju hailed from Viswanathapalli.

Every month, Avanigadda area hospital receives around 20 snakebite cases. Speaking to Express, District Medical and Health Officer T Padmaja Rani said, “Due to continuous rains and release of flood water to canals, there is an increase in snakebite cases. All the area hospitals have trained staff and anti-venom vials are in sufficient quantity. PHCs too have anti-venom vials but the staff there need training.”

