Home Cities Vijayawada

Torrential rain sees spurt in snakebite cases

30 persons bitten in Diviseema in last two days; hospitals brace to deal with cases.

Published: 20th August 2018 02:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 02:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Increasing number of snakebite cases are reported in Diviseema region of Krishna district. As many as 30 persons were bitten by snakes on Saturday and Sunday alone.
One of the snakebite victims, Dhulipudi Nagaraju (29) of Viswanathapalli, died while being shifted to Avanigadda area hospital. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials concerned to take all necessary measures to bring down the number of snakebite cases and also provide better treatment to the victims.

Almost all snakebite victims were farmers and they were bitten while doing farm work. As per reports, a total of 44 persons were bitten by snakes in August alone and they are undergoing treatment at Avanigadda area hospital. Officials said sufficient stock of antidote is made available in all area hospitals.

District Epidemiologist Nageswara Rao said, “The condition of all snakebite victims is stable. Most of the snakes in this region are non-poisonous. About 1,994 anti-venom vials are supplied to various hospitals and PHCs.”

Since April this year, 259 snakebite cases have been reported. A majority of them are reported from Diviseema region. On Saturday alone, 22 persons were bitten by snakes. Of the 22 victims, seven belong to Nagayalanka, seven from Avanigadda, six from Koduru, one from Mopidevi and the deceased Nagaraju hailed from Viswanathapalli.

Every month, Avanigadda area hospital receives around 20 snakebite cases. Speaking to Express, District Medical and Health Officer T Padmaja Rani said, “Due to continuous rains and release of flood water to canals, there is an increase in snakebite cases. All the area hospitals have trained staff and anti-venom vials are in sufficient quantity. PHCs too have anti-venom vials but the staff there need training.”

How to guard yourself against snakebites

  • 259 snakebite cases reported since April
  • Every month Avanigadda area hospital receives 20 cases
  • Most of the victims seek local healer or quack treatment soon after snakebite
  • Instead, rush the victims to a nearby hospital immediately to get proper medical assistance
Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
snakebites

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony