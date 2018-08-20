Home Cities Vijayawada

Villages along Krishna river alleged corruption in Toilet building scheme

For making Krishna open defecation-free, the district administration conducted a detailed survey in the year 2017 and sanctioned 891 toilets to Ramireddypalle and Jonnalagadda villages.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After receiving complaints from the residents of Ramireddypalle and Jonnalagadda villages in Nandigama mandal of Krishna district, about corruption in the construction of individual toilets, district collector B Lakshmikantham ordered a high-level inquiry into the issue.

Following the collector’s directions, two special teams of Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) officials inspected the villages on Saturday and interacted with the residents. The officials found many irregularities in the construction and sanctioning of individual toilets to the beneficiaries. It is learnt that the contractors have colluded with the officials concerned and misused funds worth lakhs of rupees.

After identifying the beneficiaries, the district administration had called for tenders for construction of individual toilets. The contract for constructing the toilets was given to various private companies, who syphoned off money by submitting fake bills.

“A detailed investigation will be conducted and stern action will be taken against the officials and contractors,” said a senior Vigilance official on condition of anonymity. The V&E official said they also seized the records and called contractors and officials concerned for inquiry. “We will reveal all the details of contractor and officials involved in corruption soon after completing the investigation,” he added.

Vehicles seized for illegal transportation
In another incident, Mining and Vigilance officials seized 16 tipper lorries and six tractors at G Kondur mandal for illegally transporting minerals and gravel on Saturday night. All the seized vehicles were later shifted to G Kondur police station and cases were registered against lorry owners under relevant sections of Mines and Minerals Act.

