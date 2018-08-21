Home Cities Vijayawada

IT Minister Nara Lokesh seeks the support of universities

Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh has sought the cooperation of universities for effective implementation of ‘Chief Minister Yuva Nestham’ (unemployment dole scheme for youth).

AP IT minister Nara Lokesh (File Photo)

After convening a meeting with representatives of several universities along with Sports and Youth Services Minister Kollu Ravindra at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Monday, Lokesh said though some universities already gave the information sought by the government, some other universities are yet to respond and wanted them to submit the details by Tuesday evening.

Explaining about the functioning of website of Yuva Nestham, he said the website was designed in such a way that immediately after submitting Aadhaar card number, the website will send an OTP to the mobile of the candidate and immediately after entering the same in the website, candidates will get confirmation or rejection for getting benefit under the scheme.

In case of ineligibility, the candidates will also be given the reason for denial in the website in real time. If any eligible person fails to get dole despite eligible, they can upload the required certificate on the website and can avail the benefit, he said.

He said eligible persons can also lodge a complaint to Parishkara Vedika 1100 in case of not getting the dole. Stating that 12 lakh people expected to be benefited under Yuva Nestham, he said `1200 crore will be required for the scheme per year. Special Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam and other officials were present.

