Home Cities Vijayawada

Paddy fields inundated in Krishna district

With heavy rains lashing the district for the last three days, several streams are flowing at danger level since Sunday night paralysing normal life. 

Published: 21st August 2018 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

About 4,000 acres of paddy crop got damaged following heavy rain in Gudivada mandal

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With heavy rains lashing the district for the last three days, several streams are flowing at danger level since Sunday night paralysing normal life. Roads in several mandals like Nandigama, Mylavaram, Kanchikacherla, Nuzvid and Gudivada are inundated in knee-deep water obstructing vehicular traffic. The revenue officials estimated that paddy fields spread over 50,000 acres in Tiruvuru mandal got inundated with floodwater from the streams flowing at danger level.

In Veerulapadu mandal, six labourers working in mango orchards got stranded. Revenue and fire safety departments swung into action and rescued them. In Nandigama mandal, Nallavagu flowing at danger level has obstructed the vehicular movement between Nandigama and Veerulapadu mandals. Thousands of acres of paddy crop was also damaged with release of water from Srisailam reservoir into streams like Enugu Gadda Vagu and Nakkala Vagu in Kanchikacherla. Kothuru Tadepalli- Mylavaram Road sinked obstructing traffic. Floodwater from nearby streams entered into the paddy fields damaging them badly. Police prevented heavy vehicular movement on the causeway connecting Mutyalampadu and Kandulapadu mandals as Budameru Canal was flowing at danger level.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Heavy rains Krishnagiri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Malaria cases on the rise in Hyderabad
Katrina Kaif reveals her 'Bharat' look
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony