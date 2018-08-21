Paddy fields inundated in Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With heavy rains lashing the district for the last three days, several streams are flowing at danger level since Sunday night paralysing normal life. Roads in several mandals like Nandigama, Mylavaram, Kanchikacherla, Nuzvid and Gudivada are inundated in knee-deep water obstructing vehicular traffic. The revenue officials estimated that paddy fields spread over 50,000 acres in Tiruvuru mandal got inundated with floodwater from the streams flowing at danger level.

In Veerulapadu mandal, six labourers working in mango orchards got stranded. Revenue and fire safety departments swung into action and rescued them. In Nandigama mandal, Nallavagu flowing at danger level has obstructed the vehicular movement between Nandigama and Veerulapadu mandals. Thousands of acres of paddy crop was also damaged with release of water from Srisailam reservoir into streams like Enugu Gadda Vagu and Nakkala Vagu in Kanchikacherla. Kothuru Tadepalli- Mylavaram Road sinked obstructing traffic. Floodwater from nearby streams entered into the paddy fields damaging them badly. Police prevented heavy vehicular movement on the causeway connecting Mutyalampadu and Kandulapadu mandals as Budameru Canal was flowing at danger level.