Property worth around Rs 4 crores gutted in showroom fire

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Branded mobile phones, furniture and other property worth around `4 crores were damaged when a fire broke out in a mobile showroom in Patamata police limits on Monday. The fire accident happened in a LOT mobile showroom located on the High School Road. Shops adjacent to the showroom suffered its impact too.

According to fire department officials, the fire broke out around 10 am from the server and battery room of the showroom. When locals noticed smoke emanating from it, they informed fire officers and police officers. Within minutes, the locality was engulfed by smoke and those residing nearby had to evacuate their houses.

Fire officials sent one fire tender to douse off the fire, but it was proved to be insufficient. “When one fire tender could not control the situation, we sent five more. After six hours of operation, we were able to douse the fire. It is suspected that a short circuit in the server room might have triggered the fire,” said the assistant district fire officer V Srinivasa Reddy. A Big C mobile shop and a godown behind the LOT mobile showroom suffered due to the fire too. More than 60 per cent of their property was damaged. “The loss is estimated to be around `4 crore as several brand new mobiles were gutted,” he added. A case under accidental fire was registered.