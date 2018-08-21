Home Cities Vijayawada

Property worth around Rs 4 crores gutted in showroom fire

The fire accident happened in a LOT mobile showroom located on the High School Road.

Published: 21st August 2018 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Efforts to control the blazes were complicated by winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kilometres per hour, according to the fire service.  

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Branded mobile phones, furniture and other property worth around `4 crores were damaged when a fire broke out in a mobile showroom in Patamata police limits on Monday. The fire accident happened in a LOT mobile showroom located on the High School Road. Shops adjacent to the showroom suffered its impact too.

According to fire department officials, the fire broke out around 10 am from the server and battery room of the showroom. When locals noticed smoke emanating from it, they informed fire officers and police officers. Within minutes, the locality was engulfed by smoke and those residing nearby had to evacuate their houses.

Fire officials sent one fire tender to douse off the fire, but it was proved to be insufficient. “When one fire tender could not control the situation, we sent five more. After six hours of operation, we were able to douse the fire. It is suspected that a short circuit in the server room might have triggered the fire,” said the assistant district fire officer V Srinivasa Reddy. A Big C mobile shop and a godown behind the LOT mobile showroom suffered due to the fire too. More than 60 per cent of their property was damaged. “The loss is estimated to be around `4 crore as several brand new mobiles were gutted,” he added. A case under accidental fire was registered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
LOT mobiles FIre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony