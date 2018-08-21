Rain pain: three injured after boulder rolls down on house

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three persons were injured after a boulder rolled down on a house near Gollapalem Gattu of division number 31 here late on Sunday night. The injured were shifted to New Government General Hospital for treatment and their health condition is stable. Mayor Koneru Sreedhar visited the hospital and directed the doctors to provide better treatment to the victims.

Another boulder slipped from Indrakeeladri on Monday morning, causing an interruption in traffic on the road leading to Bhavanipuram. However, no casualties were reported. Upon receiving the information, the civic body and fire safety department officials swung into action and removed the boulder from the place. Sreedhar instructed the officials concerned to make necessary arrangements at the rehabilitation centres.

Low-lying areas of the city like the APIIC Colony, NAC Bose Nagar, Vijaya Durga Colony and Rotary Nagar are inundated and residents are facing a harrowing time with the rainwater gushing into their houses.

“For a decade now, it has become a routine for people’s representatives to visit localities during rains and blame the previous government. No concrete measures are being taken by the civic body officials to address the issue,” alleged L Suri Babu, a resident of Rotary Nagar. “Even though the city received 6 mm rainfall since Saturday, traffic jams and waterlogging was prevented on the main roads like Eluru Road, MG Road, Low Bridge area and One Town due to the completion of stormwater drain project,” said Municipal Commissioner J Nivas. However, low-lying areas like APIIC Colony, NAC Bose Nagar and Rotary Nagar are inundated.

Rain exposes leakages in ministers’ chambers

Vijayawada: The torrential rains that lashed the capital region exposed leakage at the chambers of the Interim Government Complex at Velagapudi. Leakages were noticed in the first floor of the 4th Block, in which chambers of Human Resource Development Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao and other ministers are housed. The employees who came to office on Monday after the weekend found leakage and the debris of broken ceiling on the floor. They immediately got the floor cleaned up. The CRDA, which has constructed the buildings and is responsible for their maintenance, earlier carried out repairs after leakages were reported. However, the continuous rains for the past couple of days once again exposed the leakages. It may be recalled that rainwater flooded the chambers of Leader of Opposition YS Jagan in the Legislative Assembly in June last year. However, suspecting sabotage, the Speaker ordered an inquiry by CID.

Special cell set up in VMC

Following rains in the city, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation

(VMC) has established a special cell at its office. Residents can lodge complaints pertaining to damaged water pipes, overflowing drains, water logging etc on 0866-2422515

VMC has appointed senior medical officer Dr. Iqbal Hussain (9959213339) for quick redressal of grievances lodged by residents.