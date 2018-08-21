Home Cities Vijayawada

Rs 1.5 lakh unaccounted cash seized from sub-registrar's office in Machilipatnam

Anti-Corruption Bureau officials carried out a surprise check at the sub-registrar’s office on Monday afternoon and found Rs 1.55 lakhs of unaccounted money in possession of office staff.

Published: 21st August 2018

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials carried out a surprise check at the sub-registrar’s office in Machilipatnam on Monday afternoon, and found Rs 1.55 lakhs of unaccounted money in possession of the office staff.

According to Krishna district ACB officials, they received a tip-off that employees at the Machilipatnam sub-registrar office were indulging in corruption, following which they conducted the raid. During the raids, ACB officials found that a few sub-registrar office employees were involved in corrupt activities. “The money was allegedly collected from the people who approached their office for getting their documents registered. Private persons and document writers played an intermediate role by collecting money from people for official favours,” said ACB officials.

Officials seized the amount and said a report will be sent to the Anti-Corruption Bureau Director General (DG) on the findings. “Based on the report, we will either take criminal action or direct the sub-registrar office to take departmental action against those who are involved,” ACB officials said.

