Home Cities Vijayawada

Two youths from Vijaywada selected for Kilimanjaro expedition

The Youth Service Department has selected G Edukondalu (23) and T Sriram Babu (22) from Krishna district among 40 others across the State for an expedition to Kilimanjaro mountains.

Published: 21st August 2018 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Youth Service Department has selected G Edukondalu (23) and T Sriram Babu (22) from Krishna district among 40 others across the State for an expedition to Kilimanjaro, a mountain that is 5,895 metres above sea-level in Tanzania, Africa. The trip will commence on August 29. The selected people for the expedition, which has a budget of `2 crores, are undergoing training at Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports, Keethanakonda village.

Speaking to TNIE, the two selected from Krishna district said the expedition was a precursor to their trip to Mt Everest.“It has been my childhood dream to scale Mt Everest. Once we scale Kilimanjaro and prove our mettle, we hope to find those who are willing to sponsor our expedition to the highest peak,” said Edukondalu, who is from Nuzvid.  “We both have completed B. com and are training to become constables. We have been trekking since we were very young and we plan to make climbing our aim in life; we are going to use our education and jobs only to support our dream,” said Sriram Babu. Srinivas Rao, Manager, Youth Service department, Krishna district, said, “They passed the physical tests with ease.”

Training session

As many as 300 rural youths from all 13 districts are to undergo training at an integration camp, which is to be conducted next month in CBR Academy of Sports and Education in Kethanakonda. Srinivas Rao, Manager, Youth Service department, Krishna district, said, “This programme will have youth from all communities to promote harmony through participation in various activities.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mountaineering Kilimanjaro Kilimanjaro expedition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony