Two youths from Vijaywada selected for Kilimanjaro expedition

VIJAYAWADA: The Youth Service Department has selected G Edukondalu (23) and T Sriram Babu (22) from Krishna district among 40 others across the State for an expedition to Kilimanjaro, a mountain that is 5,895 metres above sea-level in Tanzania, Africa. The trip will commence on August 29. The selected people for the expedition, which has a budget of `2 crores, are undergoing training at Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports, Keethanakonda village.

Speaking to TNIE, the two selected from Krishna district said the expedition was a precursor to their trip to Mt Everest.“It has been my childhood dream to scale Mt Everest. Once we scale Kilimanjaro and prove our mettle, we hope to find those who are willing to sponsor our expedition to the highest peak,” said Edukondalu, who is from Nuzvid. “We both have completed B. com and are training to become constables. We have been trekking since we were very young and we plan to make climbing our aim in life; we are going to use our education and jobs only to support our dream,” said Sriram Babu. Srinivas Rao, Manager, Youth Service department, Krishna district, said, “They passed the physical tests with ease.”

Training session

As many as 300 rural youths from all 13 districts are to undergo training at an integration camp, which is to be conducted next month in CBR Academy of Sports and Education in Kethanakonda. Srinivas Rao, Manager, Youth Service department, Krishna district, said, “This programme will have youth from all communities to promote harmony through participation in various activities.”