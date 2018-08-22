Home Cities Vijayawada

2007 rape cum murder case: Victims's parents meet DGP seeking CBI probe, hit out at SIT

The victim's parents, lawyers and others SIT failed to reinvestigate case properly and tried to protect accused, they alleged.

Published: 22nd August 2018 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing their displeasure over course of reinvestigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the brutal murder and rape of B Pharm student Ayesha Meera in December 2007, her parents, lawyers and representatives of the Ayesha Meera Nyaya Porata Committee met Director General of Police (DGP) RP Thakur at the police headquarters at Mangalagiri on Tuesday and requested him to transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Ayesha Meera

In their letter to the DGP, they alleged that the SIT failed to reinvestigate the case properly and tried to protect the accused.  After the High Court acquitted Pidathala Satyam Babu on March 31, 2017, in the case, the then DGP N Sambasiva Rao had constituted the SIT, headed by Vizag range DIG Ch Srikanth and three other senior police officials, to conduct a fresh probe.

“Since the SIT failed in bringing the culprits to book even six months after taking over the investigation,  we approached the DGP and requested him to hand over the case to the CBI. Only a probe by the CBI in the case, the real culprits behind the rape and murder of my daughter will be unmasked and justice will be done to her. Soon after Satyam Babu was acquitted, we asked the government to order a CBI inquiry. But, to save the police department from disgrace, the then DGP N Sambasiva Rao constituted SIT comprising junior officials without experience in dealing sensitive cases,” said Shamshad Begum, mother of Ayesha Meera.

In the letter, the parents of the victim and representatives of the Ayesha Meera Nyaya Porata Committee mentioned the reasons cited by SIT officials for the delay in the probe. “When the High Court questioned the SIT for the delay in investigation, they (SIT officials) cited silly reasons like delay in getting funds, dismissal of a plea for narcoanalysis test on the seven accused by the local court, non-functioning of the computer in forensic laboratory and unavailability of roommates of Ayesha. This cannot be the attitude of officials who are dealing with a sensitive case,” Shamshad Begum rued.

Advocate Pichuka Srinivas, who is also a member of the committee fighting for justice to Ayesha, alleged that SIT officials deliberately filed a petition for narco test despite knowing the fact that such a request would be dismissed by the court. “Instead of relying on the available evidence such as DNA reports of Ayesha and the samples collected from the crime scene, SIT officials filed a petition and wasted their valuable time. When the HC questioned the SIT for the probe delay, it said that the evidence was destroyed by local police and forensic official. How can they (SIT officials) remain silent when the crucial evidence was destroyed,” he demanded.DGP Thakur assured Ayesha’s parents that justice would be done and said he would study the case and take necessary action.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rape cum Murder B Pharm Student Rape Ayesha Meera Rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games