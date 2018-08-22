Address Vizag Naval base issue: CPM to CM Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: CPM State secretary P Madhu in an open letter to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday urged him to address the issues related to Naval Alternative Operation Base (NAOB) in Visakhapatnam.

Around 5,000 people from five villages have been staging protest for the last 18 days, he said. He said people were walking around 25 km to stage protest in front of Elamanchili Special Deputy Collector’s office.

“Due to the Central government’s project, people of five villages have lost 4,800 acres of lands, sea coast and the lands abutting Saradha and Varahi rivers since 2005. As many as 472 families from Velupagondapale, Devalapalem, Pisinigottipalem, and Revavathada villages were relocated to NAOB colony, but the basic infrastructure was not provided,” he said.

Villagers of Bangarupalem, Kothapatnam, Yatha Kothapatnam, Oda Narasapuram, Koppu Gunta Palem were identified as affected villages, but no proper compensation was paid. Though talks were held between the officials and the displaced in 2011, there is no progress in the infrastructure development, he said.

“It is high time the State Government take cognizance of the problems there and initiate measures for fulfilling 13 promises made to the affected people,” Madhu said.