Home Cities Vijayawada

Address Vizag Naval base issue: CPM to CM Chandrababu Naidu

CPM State secretary P Madhu in an open letter to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday urged him to address the issues related to Naval Alternative Operation Base (NAOB) in Visakhapatnam.

Published: 22nd August 2018 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

The CPI-M flag, used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: CPM State secretary P Madhu in an open letter to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday urged him to address the issues related to Naval Alternative Operation Base (NAOB) in Visakhapatnam.

Around 5,000 people from five villages have been staging protest for the last 18 days, he said.  He said people were walking around 25 km to stage protest in front of Elamanchili Special Deputy Collector’s office.

“Due to the Central government’s project, people of five villages have lost 4,800 acres of lands, sea coast and the lands abutting Saradha and Varahi rivers since 2005. As many as 472 families from Velupagondapale, Devalapalem, Pisinigottipalem, and Revavathada villages were relocated to NAOB colony, but the basic infrastructure was not provided,” he said.

Villagers of Bangarupalem, Kothapatnam, Yatha Kothapatnam, Oda Narasapuram, Koppu Gunta Palem were identified as affected villages, but no proper compensation was paid. Though talks were held between the officials and the displaced in 2011, there is no progress in the infrastructure development, he said.
“It is high time the State Government take cognizance of the problems there and initiate measures for fulfilling 13 promises made to the affected people,” Madhu said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CM Chandrababu N Chandrababu Naidu Vizag Naval base

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games