Home Cities Vijayawada

Government announces State GST exemption to low-budget Telugu films, other sops to revive industry in AP 

With an objective to promote low-budget movies, the Government has decided to give SGST exemption as well as approvals for shooting in the State at free of cost to Telugu movies produced below 4 cr.

Published: 22nd August 2018 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

GST Council

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to promote low-budget movies, the State Government has decided to give State GST exemption as well as approvals for shooting in the State at free of cost to Telugu movies produced below `4 crore budget.

After bifurcation, film shooting in the State is very nominal. The government’s decision to exempt SGST to low-budget films is seen as an attempt to attract low-budget film producers to the State, thereby reviving the film activity.  Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh State Film, Television and Theatre Development Corporation (APSFTVTDC) chairman Ambica Krishna said that producers of small films were suffering losses as big-budget films are occupying most of the screens. The government’s decision is to extend necessary assistance to such movies, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
State GST telugu films

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games