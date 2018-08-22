Kerala to Odisha special train for victims

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To facilitate the evacuation of stranded flood victims from Kerala to Odisha, one special train will be run between Bhubaneswar - Ernakulam - Bhubaneswar, according to a press release issued here on Tuesday. Train No. 08463 Bhubaneswar - Ernakulam special train will depart from Bhubaneswar at 04:00 hrs on August 23 and arrive Ernakulam at 12:30 hrs on the next day.

In return direction, train no. 08464, Ernakulam - Bhubaneswar special train will depart from Ernakulam at 17:30 hrs on August 24 and arrive Bhubaneswar at 05:45 hrs on the second day. Additional Divisional Railway Managers MVS Rama Raju and G Sumana flagged off VPU (23 tonne parcel van) attached to Dhanabad-Alleppy Express from Vijayawada Station on Tuesday. The materials will be given to the victims of Kerala.