Home Cities Vijayawada

Kerala to Odisha special train for victims

To facilitate evacuation of stranded flood victims from Kerala to Odisha, one special train will be run between Bhubaneswar - Ernakulam - Bhubaneswar.

Published: 22nd August 2018 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Train, Railways

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To facilitate the evacuation of stranded flood victims from Kerala to Odisha, one special train will be run between Bhubaneswar - Ernakulam - Bhubaneswar, according to a press release issued here on Tuesday. Train No. 08463 Bhubaneswar - Ernakulam special train will depart from Bhubaneswar at 04:00 hrs on August 23 and arrive Ernakulam at 12:30 hrs on the next day.

In return direction, train no. 08464, Ernakulam - Bhubaneswar special train will depart from Ernakulam at 17:30 hrs on August 24 and arrive Bhubaneswar at 05:45 hrs on the second day. Additional Divisional Railway Managers MVS Rama Raju and G Sumana flagged off VPU (23 tonne parcel van) attached to Dhanabad-Alleppy Express from Vijayawada Station on Tuesday. The materials will be given to the victims of Kerala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Floods Special Trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games