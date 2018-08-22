Home Cities Vijayawada

Manual on tackling human trafficking launched

The director general of police (DGP) RP Thakur launched the Andhra Pradesh Police Training Manual on the investigation in human trafficking cases, prepared by an NGO, Prajwala.

Published: 22nd August 2018 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

DGP R P Thakur along with the founder of Prajwala addressing media | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The director general of police (DGP) RP Thakur launched the Andhra Pradesh Police Training Manual on investigation in human trafficking cases, prepared by an NGO, Prajwala, in coordination with the AP police, at the Police Headquarters in Mangalagiri on Tuesday and said that anti-trafficking would be incorporated as a subject of discussion during the training of the police.

“There is a huge need to incorporate the measures to tackle human trafficking in the police training curriculum. The AP police have been fighting the organised crime of human trafficking and still have many miles to go,” said the DGP.

He also said that the AP police, in collaboration with Prajwala, the NGO working on anti-human trafficking, have released the first-of-its-kind training manual to guide the police in carrying out victim-centric investigations. In this regard, a team of 40 police personnel had been given training on anti-human trafficking measures and they would have the anti-human trafficking manual in hand, for reference, he said.

“This manual will be used to train the police officers, thereby equipping them with the necessary skills to deal with this type of crime. Human trafficking is different from other crimes and it needs special investigative skills and techniques to identify the gangs involved in human trafficking,” said Thakur. Speaking on the occasion the inspector general of police (IGP-Training) N Sanjay said that the new manual would be incorporated in the syllabuses in all the police training centres (PTC) by September this year.

Prajwala founder and Padma Shri awardee Sunita Krishnan said that an estimated 18 million people in India had been trafficked for various purposes of exploitation. She also quoted statistics from national crime data - 2016 and said that as many as 8,132 trafficking cases were registered in the country in a year and 15,379 persons were trafficked, of which 9,034 victims were minors. “These gangs are sexually exploiting the girls and boys and many, especially the boys, are becoming anti-social elements. Police and NGOs should combat these human trafficking gangs and rescue the victims,” said Sunitha Krishnan, hoping that the manual would help the police to get trained in victim-centric investigative skills.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Police Human Trafficking

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games