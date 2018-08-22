Medico suicide: CID to finish probe in 10 days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The APCID officials said a detailed investigation was being conducted into the circumstances that drove Dr Bellam Shilpa, a PG paediatric student of the SVMC to commit suicide at Pileru of Chittoor district on August 7. The officials further said that the investigation would be completed in 10 days.

Some months before Shilpa committed suicide she had written a letter to the Governor alleging that three professors of the paediatric department were harassing her sexually. Her husband and parents also made similar allegations and said she ended her life because of harassment. Following angry protests by students after Shilpa’s suicide, the State government handed over the case to CID.

As part of the investigation, CID officials verified the call data of the victim for any information regarding the allegations made by the students and parents.“We are collecting evidence pertaining to their allegations. If she committed suicide because of harassment, we need to know what type of harassment it was. The accused will not be spared,” said Additional Director General, APCID, Amit Garg. Regarding the illegal mining cases, six teams headed by two IPS officers questioned 250 witnesses.