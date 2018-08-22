Home Cities Vijayawada

Medico suicide: CID to finish probe in 10 days

The APCID officials said a detailed investigation was being conducted into the circumstances that drove Dr Bellam Shilpa, a PG paediatric student of the SVMC to commit suicide at Pileru in Chittoor.

Published: 22nd August 2018 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Representational image

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The APCID officials said a detailed investigation was being conducted into the circumstances that drove Dr Bellam Shilpa, a PG paediatric student of the SVMC to commit suicide at Pileru of Chittoor district on August 7. The officials further said that the investigation would be completed in 10 days.

Some months before Shilpa committed suicide she had written a letter to the Governor alleging that three professors of the paediatric department were harassing her sexually. Her husband and parents also made similar allegations and said she ended her life because of harassment. Following angry protests by students after Shilpa’s suicide,  the State government handed over the case to CID.

As part of the investigation, CID officials verified the call data of the victim for any information regarding the allegations made by the students and parents.“We are collecting evidence pertaining to their allegations. If she committed suicide because of harassment, we need to know what type of harassment it was. The accused will not be spared,” said Additional Director General, APCID, Amit Garg. Regarding the illegal mining cases, six teams headed by two IPS officers questioned 250 witnesses.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Doctor commits suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games