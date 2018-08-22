Home Cities Vijayawada

Rain causes Rs 9.5 cr damage to Vijayawada roads, tenders for re-carpeting soon

The 'continuous' downpour during the past few days has left Vijayawada with waterlogged roads in which more potholes have developed.

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 'continuous' downpour during the past few days has left Vijayawada with waterlogged roads in which more potholes have developed. According to official sources the rains have damaged in all 48 km of road stretch, across the city. In terms of money the 'damage' has a price tag of Rs 9.5 crore.

When this reporter went around the city on Tuesday, majority of roads in Suryaraopet, Satyanarayanapuram, Besant Road, Gunadala, Auto Nagar, Patamata, Ajith Singh Nagar and Bhavanipuram were found to be ridden with potholes and motorists were apparently facing difficulties in driving their vehicles because the water logging was making the potholes untraceable.

Speaking to TNIE, VMC chief engineer P Adiseshu said 48 km length of roads across the city were damaged following the heavy rains since a week. The damage amounted to the tune of Rs 9.5 crore, VMC sources said. "A team of officials are directed to conduct a comprehensive survey to identify the length of the damaged roads, potholes and their severity. Based on the report, estimates will be prepared for re-carpeting of the damaged roads. However, the civic body has already started works, albeit temporarily by filling up the potholes developed on the major thoroughfares in the city, such as Nirmala Convent road, BRP road and Milk Factory road etc.,'' he said.

''The city has been receiving continuous downpour. To fill the potholes, we need to use wet mix, use the roller and then asphalt. There has been no breathing time for this as there are continuous rains. It may take at least two more months for the VMC to complete the re-carpeting of damaged roads in a full-fledged manner. Tenders will be invited shortly,'' the chief engineer said.

The State government will ask for the details of roads damaged due to rains and we will have to send a report explaining the severity as well as the funds required for the restoration works, he said.

For GFX:

1,264.24 km

Total length of roads in Vijayawada

1,230 km

Internal roads maintained by the VMC

22.74 km

Roads maintained by the R&B (Roads and Buildings)

11.50 km

Roads maintained by National Highway Authorities

Rs 95 crore

Spent by the VMC in widening and developing across the city during Krishna Pushkaralu in 2016.

Eluru Road and Mahatma Gandhi Road are maintained by the R&B department in the city.

Main roads in One Town, Suryaraopet, Satyanarayanapuram, Besant Road, Gunadala, Auto Nagar, Patamata, Ajith Singh Nagar and Bhavanipuram have developed potholes.

