Rainfall in Rayalaseema region deficit, says Water Resources Minister Uma

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao has said that the State government is on high alert and is monitoring all the major major reservoirs, which are receiving copious inflows for the last few days. He said that due to floods in Krishna, Godavari, Nagavali and Vamsadhara rivers, flood-like situation is prevailing in parts of the State.

“The annual average rainfall the area gets is 400 mm of which 65 percent was recorded in a single day,” he said. Though a flood-like situation prevails in a few parts, Rayalaseema received deficit rainfall this year, he said.