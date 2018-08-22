‘Rains exposed storm-water drains poor standards’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: CPM capital region committee convener Ch Babu Rao has demanded that State Government hold an all-party meeting to discuss the irregularities that came to light over diversion of funds allocated for execution of storm-water drain (SWD) project in Vijayawada city.

A mega convention ‘People’s problems- Solutions’ will be organised by CPI, CPM and Janasena at Gymkhana Grounds here on August 26.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Rao said that the recent downpour has once again exposed the poor standards of works undertaken by the government at Interim Government Complex, Velagapudi, creating panic among the employees. “Why has the government reduced the length of the SWD project in the city to 300 km when a total of 440 km was proposed earlier.”