Speed up works of parking facility: Kanaka Durga Temple Executive Officer directs engineers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The long-pending demand of the devotees to have a parking facility near Mallikarjuna Maha Mandalam is all likely to be fulfilled with Goddess Kanaka Durga Temple Executive Officer V Koteswaramma directing the engineering department officials to speed up the works and make it accessible for the vehicle users.

Over the years, temple footfall and parking have become a perennial problem for them. Several vehicles, especially cars and tourist vans, are parked on the canal road and internal roads of One Town area, causing traffic jams during the peak hours of the day. On several occasions, the temple authorities have taken measures to allocate parking space near Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam, but their attempts went in vain due to various reasons.

“As part of executing temple redevelopment works, the structures in front of Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam were demolished and space was left vacant. During her visit, the temple EO has inspected the site and directed the engineering department to level the land and develop a parking facility to ease traffic congestion on Canal Road. The works have been undertaken and the facility will be thrown open for the public in a week,” said an official of the temple.