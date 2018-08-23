23-year-old jumps to death in Ryves canal

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 23-year-old youth committed suicide by jumping into the Ryves canal from the bridge at Alankar centre in the small hours on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Parigipogu Avinash (23), a car mechanic. Family disputes reportedly drove him to take the extreme step. According to Governorpet circle inspector (CI) PE Pavan Kumar Reddy, the deceased lived at Pejjonipet in Governorpet police station limits, along with his mother and used to work in a garage near Navrang Theatre.

On Tuesday night, he took alcohol and went to Alankar bridge around 1 am and called all his friends and told them that he was going to end his life by committing suicide. His worried friends reached the spot to save him. After seeing them coming towards him, he jumped into the water and died. As the flow of water in the canal was high, they could not rescue him. “Avinash was addicted to alcohol. His mother said that she would get him married only after he did quit all his vices. However, he failed to quit drinking and that strained his relationship with his mother. They used to have regular arguments on the issue and he went into depression. Due to this he took the extreme step,” said the CI.