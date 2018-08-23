AP asks London, Chennai to return sculptures

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh museums department has requested the London Museum and Madras Museum to return around 143 sculptures and 2000 antiquities respectively that belong to Amravati Museum. The London Museum has replied positively, while the Tamil Nadu government has said that the antiques are in extremely fragile condition and thus cannot be displaced and returned.

Mallikarjuna Rao, Deputy Director, Museums, told Express that most of the Amaravati antiquities in London and Chennai will not be returned to Andhra Pradesh but a few will make their way back. “London and Madras museums have entire galleries dedicated to Amaravati antique items. The London museum has told us that they will return a considerable number of the antiquities, but not all of them. The Chennai museum says that the antiquities are too fragile to move them here and this might be true,” he said.

In a letter jointly addressed to Vani Mohan, Commissioner, Department of Archaeology and Museums, and the Secretary of Youth Advancement Tourism and Culture, the Museums department wrote that the ‘10 inscriptions on three-stone caskets’ predate the Ashoka era. The inscriptions are of great significance and the officials have asked Madras museum to return them.