Expelled district kabaddi association secretary & coach attempts suicide

Expelled Krishna district kabaddi association secretary and coach Yalamanchili Srikanth (36) attempted suicide on Wednesday by consuming pesticide. 

Published: 23rd August 2018 05:52 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Expelled Krishna district kabaddi association secretary and coach Yalamanchili Srikanth (36) attempted suicide on Wednesday by consuming pesticide. According to sources he tried to kill himself in protest against the alleged ill-treatment meted out to him and the harassment of the women players by the State Kabaddi Association secretary V Veera Lankaiah. For record, coach Srikanth had earlier complained about the misbehaviour and corrupt practices of Veera Lankaiah. Before attempting the suicide, he shot a selfie video explaining the reasons behind taking the extreme step. 

A few months ago, Srikanth along with five female Kabaddi players conducted a press conference in Vijayawada and alleged that V Veera Lankaiah was harassing women players for issuing Form 2 certificates and was misusing his power. He also took the issue to the Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.  
In his selfie video, he addressed CM Chandrababu Naidu and alleged that Veera Lankaiah was still harassing players by not giving them a chance to play in the tournaments. He also mentioned the death of Kabaddi player Priyadarshini and requested the CM to order a CBI probe into her death case.

“Veera Lankaiah has a strong support of KE Prabhakar, who is the brother of Deputy CM KE Krishnamurthy. When I made the allegations against them, they expelled me and dissolved the district association.” According to Machavaram police, Srikanth was rushed to the hospital following his attempted suicide and he is said to be out of danger. 

