Focus on fiscal management for growth: Chief Secretary to Energy Department 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to strengthen the power sector further and explore the options of reducing the power tariff in future, Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar said the Energy Department should adopt effective financial management. He stressed the need for creating a mechanism to collect power dues of over `4,000 cr from various State government departments at the earliest, and also to swap high-interest loans with low-interest loans.

In a review of the energy efficiency programmes at the 7th Executive Committee meeting of the State Energy Conservation Mission (SECM) on Wednesday, Dinesh Kumar directed the Energy Department to adopt a multi-pronged approach while repaying the loans, especially the `4,000 crore loans from the Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) and Power Finance Corporation (PFC). “The plan is to adopt cost reduction mechanism to save around `2,000 crores by loan swapping, which will ultimately enable the power sector to become sustainable and thereby helping the government work towards bringing down the power tariff,” he said.

Dinesh Kumar also explained Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s strategy of adopting global energy efficient technologies in power generation, transmission and consumption to reduce transmission and distribution losses to 5 per cent from the existing 9.72 per cent. The implementation of the best global practices in Germany, the UK and China, will help make every house energy efficient and reduce electricity bills.

He also asked the officials to adopt an integrated approach to put on fast track the implementation of energy efficiency measures in all government departments and transform all the government buildings into star rated ones. He also directed the department to work out a time-bound action plan involving all the departments such as Energy, Municipal Administration, Panchayat Raj, Medical and Health, Endowments, Industries, Social Welfare, Education and Agriculture, etc, to achieve energy savings of 13,000 million units.

On the occasion, K Vijayanand, Principal Secretary (IT), CMD of APTRANSCO and MD of APGENCO, informed that APGENCO had saved around `500 crores through optimum use of coal for power generation so far. MM Nayak, CMD of Southern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh Limited, said that APSPDCL has installed around 25,000 energy efficient pumps worth `45,000 each free of cost to farmers against the target of 65,000.

