Former sarpanch booked
VIJAYAWADA: Nuzvid police filed a case against former sarpanch of Batthulavarigudem village of Nuzvid mandal, B Srinu, and launched a manhunt for him for allegedly mixing petrol in a water tank on Wednesday. The police said that the accused got angry as a few men were taking photos standing on the water tank. He scolded them but when they ignored him, he climbed on the tank and poured the liquid into it.