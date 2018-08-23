Former sarpanch booked

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nuzvid police filed a case against former sarpanch of Batthulavarigudem village of Nuzvid mandal, B Srinu, and launched a manhunt for him for allegedly mixing petrol in a water tank on Wednesday. The police said that the accused got angry as a few men were taking photos standing on the water tank. He scolded them but when they ignored him, he climbed on the tank and poured the liquid into it.