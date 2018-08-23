‘Happy Sundays’ in villages henceforth to bust everyday stress

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After the successful implementation of ‘Happy Sundays’ in Urban Local Bodies, the State government is considering Happiness Index as one of the parameters of good governance and is set to organise similar events in villages. According to officials, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is keen on developing the State on all fronts, has also laid emphasis on increasing the happiness levels among people. In fact, ‘Happy Sunday’ is being organised successfully in municipalities and municipal corporations across the State for the past two years.

The Urban Local Bodies are organising a variety of events as part of the Happy Sunday programme, thus providing a platform to denizens to showcase their inherent talent. The pre-dawn programme is attracting huge crowds, where sports, cultural and other events are staged. Despite allegations by opposition parties that the State government is wasting public money in the name of organising such events, the Chief Minister is learnt to have directed the Panchayat Raj Department to hold ‘Happy Sundays’ in villages. The Chief Minister is of the view that by organising such activities, which do not require huge financial allocations, the happiness levels among people can be increased as they help bust stress associated with modern life.

Stating that the Chief Minister suggested them to propose events like ‘Happy Sundays’ in villages, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Secretary B Ramanjaneyulu told TNIE that they will create dais with music system and other facilities required in villages where people can assemble and participate in sports and cultural programmes.

In fact, people in villages are also spending busy life now. Most of them are not giving any importance to community activities. Earlier, we used to see youth and children playing for hours together in school grounds and vacant places during holidays. There used to be spiritual and cultural programmes in temples in villages. We cannot find such events now.

“The sedentary lifestyle sans physical activity has resulted in increasing stress levels among villagers. Hence, there is every need to conduct programmes like ‘Happy Sundays’ in villages to bust the stress of people. Emphasis will be laid on revival of cultural and traditional activities in villages by conducting events like ‘Happy Sundays’ as suggested by the Chief Minister,” he said.