Horticulture crops to be raised in one crore acres

Department of Horticulture in collaboration with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Andhra Pradesh chapter and International Competence for Organic Agriculture (ICCOA) is going to organise ‘UDYANA

Published: 23rd August 2018 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

AP Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Department of Horticulture in collaboration with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Andhra Pradesh chapter and International Competence for Organic Agriculture (ICCOA) is going to organise ‘UDYANA-2018’, an International Trade Fair in Horticulture Sector at VR Siddhartha Engineering College, Kanuru, from August 23 to August 26.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said that the four-day horticulture expo will be inaugurated by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday evening. It will showcase different technologies and practices pertaining to horticulture development and organic farming. It also offers a forum to farmers, scientists and entrepreneurs for a cross-cultural exchange of knowledge, views and technology. This will provide a sustainable and profitable environment for the development of horticulture, he said.

“Presently, the horticulture crops are spread over 41.87 lakh acres in the State with a production of 304.42 lakh metric tonnes. Necessary measures are being taken to expand cultivation area of the crops to one crore acre in the next five years,” Reddy said. The Gross Value Added (GVA) from horticulture sector during 2017-18 was `42,462 crore with a growth rate of 17.61 per cent, he added. Around 120 to 150 exhibitors from different sectors will participate in the event.

The expo will provide a platform for the organic food suppliers to display a wide range of healthy organic foods at the food street pavilion, he added. Horticulture Commissioner Chiranjiv Choudhary, Agriculture Commissioner C Muralidhar Reddy, CII AP chapter president M Lakshmi Prasad was present.

