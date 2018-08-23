Home Cities Vijayawada

LG Chem likely to set up unit in AP

South Korea-based LG Chem has come forward to set up its unit in Andhra Pradesh as part of its major expansion plan.

Published: 23rd August 2018 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  South Korea-based LG Chem has come forward to set up its unit in Andhra Pradesh as part of its major expansion plan. LG Chem India Head and Managing Director Howard Chung and other officials called on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the Grievance Hall at the latter’s residence in Undavalli on Wednesday and evinced interest in setting up their unit in the State.

Hindware (Hindustan Sanitaryware and Industries Limited), which has 38 per cent market share in sanitaryware in India, has also come forward to set up ceramic units in Chittoor and Godavari districts. Hindware brand has been recognised as a super brand for the last four years. Hindware Vice-Chairman and Managing Director and senior vice-president of FICCI Sandip Somany met the Chief Minister and discussed their plans to set up units in Chittoor and Godavari districts with him.

Hindware wants to set up a medium density fibreboard and ceramics industries at Srikalahasti in Chittoor district.Principal Secretary to CM, Sai Prasad, Additional Secretary to CM, Rajamouli, Economic Development Board (EDB) CEO J Krishna Kishore and other officials were present on the occasion.

Help Get central aid, CM urges guv 
Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu called on Governor ESL Narasimhan here on Wednesday. Besides apprising him of the welfare and development schemes being implemented by his government, he urged the Governor to take the initiative to get the financial support from the Centre for the economic growth of the State. During the meeting, the Chief Minister is learnt to have explained to the Governor, who came here to participate in the programmes along with Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, about the flood situation in twin Godavari districts.

Though it was predicted that the Chief Minister discussed about the expansion of his Cabinet to give representation to minorities, he clarified that no political issues, including the Cabinet expansion, came for discussion during their meeting. “I have briefed the Governor about the damage done to the State and the requirement of the support from the Centre,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
LG LG Chem India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games