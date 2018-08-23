LG Chem likely to set up unit in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Korea-based LG Chem has come forward to set up its unit in Andhra Pradesh as part of its major expansion plan. LG Chem India Head and Managing Director Howard Chung and other officials called on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the Grievance Hall at the latter’s residence in Undavalli on Wednesday and evinced interest in setting up their unit in the State.

Hindware (Hindustan Sanitaryware and Industries Limited), which has 38 per cent market share in sanitaryware in India, has also come forward to set up ceramic units in Chittoor and Godavari districts. Hindware brand has been recognised as a super brand for the last four years. Hindware Vice-Chairman and Managing Director and senior vice-president of FICCI Sandip Somany met the Chief Minister and discussed their plans to set up units in Chittoor and Godavari districts with him.

Hindware wants to set up a medium density fibreboard and ceramics industries at Srikalahasti in Chittoor district.Principal Secretary to CM, Sai Prasad, Additional Secretary to CM, Rajamouli, Economic Development Board (EDB) CEO J Krishna Kishore and other officials were present on the occasion.

Help Get central aid, CM urges guv

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu called on Governor ESL Narasimhan here on Wednesday. Besides apprising him of the welfare and development schemes being implemented by his government, he urged the Governor to take the initiative to get the financial support from the Centre for the economic growth of the State. During the meeting, the Chief Minister is learnt to have explained to the Governor, who came here to participate in the programmes along with Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, about the flood situation in twin Godavari districts.

Though it was predicted that the Chief Minister discussed about the expansion of his Cabinet to give representation to minorities, he clarified that no political issues, including the Cabinet expansion, came for discussion during their meeting. “I have briefed the Governor about the damage done to the State and the requirement of the support from the Centre,” he said.