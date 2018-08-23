Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Ready AIS officers’ model houses in 10 days’

Commissioner of AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) Cherukuri Sreedhar has instructed officials to ensure that the model of the houses being built for the All India Services (

Published: 23rd August 2018

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Commissioner of AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) Cherukuri Sreedhar has instructed officials to ensure that the model of the houses being built for the All India Services (AIS) officers in Amaravati is ready for public visits in the next 10 days. 

He inspected the ongoing works of housing and infrastructure projects on Wednesday, and instructed officials to complete the works pertaining to the Judicial Complex, which will temporarily house the High Court, by the second week of December. “The premises should be ready to be handed over by December 15,” he said.  He also inspected the houses being constructed for other staff and took stock of the schedules of the remaining projects and suggested a few changes to them with an aim to completing the structures at the earliest. 

