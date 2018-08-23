Home Cities Vijayawada

We don’t need any alliance to win polls: FM Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu says TDP will decide the next PM and a non-BJP and a non-Congress government will be formed at the Centre.

Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Rubbishing the allegations of YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that the TDP is going to enter into a ‘wedlock’ (political alliance) with the Congress for the next elections, Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has asserted that his party will secure people’s mandate on its own and it does not need the support of others. It is highly deplorable on the part of the Opposition Leader to make such objectionable propaganda on the basis of a routine meeting held by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to discuss national politics. The TDP will decide the next Prime Minister of the nation and a non-BJP and a non-Congress government will be formed at the Centre, he said.

“The TDP has the capability to unite non-BJP and non-Congress parties at the national level. It has proved itself as the party which played a crucial role in the formation of National Front and United Front government at the Centre. Once again, our party will strive in that direction,” he said.

In a press statement issued here on Wednesday, Yanamala took strong exception to the remarks levelled by Jagan against Naidu. “The YSRC chief and his media house have resorted to negative propaganda against Naidu in such a way that Goebbels known for spreading propaganda felt ashamed if he was alive,” he said.

Alleging that it was the YSRC chief who took the side of the saffron party, the Finance Minister said that after prostrating before the then AICC chief Sonia Gandhi when the UPA government was at the Centre for getting rid of cases against him, Jagan is now moving with the BJP and making rounds of PMO for his selfish interests. Jagan has no moral right to criticise the TDP, he said and predicted that the YSRC and its media house will not exist after 2019 elections.

Somireddy slams Jagan
Accusing YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy of resorting to hit the morale of the TDP, Agriculture Minister S Chandramohan Reddy said that his remarks only reflect the fact that he does not have political knowledge. “You (YSRC chief) say that the TDP is getting ready for another marriage (political alliance) with another party. In fact, it is you and your party which entered into the wedlock with several parties on several occasions for your selfish interests,” he said.

