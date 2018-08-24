Create urban amenities in rural areas: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu advised the students of Planning and Architecture to create urban amenities in rural areas by providing facilities for people living in rural areas at an affordable cost.

Addressing the III convocation of the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), Vijayawada on Thursday, he asked the authorities, architects and civil engineers to adopt eco-friendly approach while designing infrastructure with a perfect blend of modernity and tradition.

He highlighted the need to amalgamate tradition and technology to improve the built environment and said that one must work towards sustainable development and ensure that rural areas are not turned into concrete jungles. He was all praise for SAP Vijayawada for maintaining standards on par with premier institutes like IITs and NITs and said that is is important that the institution sets new benchmarks.

“In the present era, the role of architects and planners is not limited to mere designing. They have to be more creative and innovative to meet the requirements of a fast-changing world in which digital technologies are playing a pivotal role,” he observed. He said SPA Vijayawada has to play an important role in the development of new capital city. He was all praise for SAP students for documenting the heritage town of Amaravati.

Governor ESL Narasimhan, Social Welfare Minister Nakka Anand Babu and others were present. Later, Venkaiah Naidu spoke to farmers about zero budget natural farming, at SN Palem village.