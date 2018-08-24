Home Cities Vijayawada

Left-JSP protest meet

Left parties CPM and CPI along with Jana Sena will hold ‘Nagara Shankaravam’ at Gymkhana Grounds in Vijayawada on August 26 to protest against the ‘negligence’ of the State government in the developme

Published: 24th August 2018 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Left parties CPM and CPI along with Jana Sena will hold ‘Nagara Shankaravam’ at Gymkhana Grounds in Vijayawada on August 26 to protest against the ‘negligence’ of the State government in the development of Vijayawada.  CPM state secretary P Madhu, CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna and Jana Sena leader Parthasarathy will attend the meeting.

Speaking to reporters after releasing the poster of the meeting here on Thursday, CPM leader Donepudi Kasinath, CPI leader Donepudi Shankar and Jana Sena leader Pothani Mahesh said that in last four years, city’s growth has been stymied.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian archer Deepika Kumari. (Photo | File/AFP)
Asian Games 2018: Archer Deepika Kumari disappointed with her performance
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Gallery
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat
Kuldip Nayar was a renowned journalist and former editor of The Indian Express who fought fiercely for press freedom, especially during Emergency. Nayar has authored 15 books including 'Beyond the Lines', and 'Emergency Retold'. (Photo | PTI)
Here is the list of must-read books of late veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar