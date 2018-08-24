Left-JSP protest meet

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Left parties CPM and CPI along with Jana Sena will hold ‘Nagara Shankaravam’ at Gymkhana Grounds in Vijayawada on August 26 to protest against the ‘negligence’ of the State government in the development of Vijayawada. CPM state secretary P Madhu, CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna and Jana Sena leader Parthasarathy will attend the meeting.

Speaking to reporters after releasing the poster of the meeting here on Thursday, CPM leader Donepudi Kasinath, CPI leader Donepudi Shankar and Jana Sena leader Pothani Mahesh said that in last four years, city’s growth has been stymied.