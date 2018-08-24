Rare heart surgery performed

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Hospitals saved the life of a 33-year-old man, who was diagnosed with a rare heart disorder, by performing a complicated surgery.

Disclosing the details of the surgery in a press meet on Thursday, the team of doctors from the hospital -- J Srimannarayana, Dilip Kumar and Ramesh -- said that one Suresh from Macherla of Guntur district was referred to the hospital with a sudden onset of chest pain.

“The patient was diagnosed with aortic dissection, a rate disorder where the inner wall of the aorta, the main blood vessel which supplies blood to the body, is ruptured. The patient was diagnosed with hypertension about two years ago and was put on medication. However, the patient stopped taking the medication a few days later as he felt he was doing fine. On August 7, Suresh complained of chest pain and his blood pressure was 180/120,” the doctors of the hospital.

A CT angiogram revealed that the patient had Type ‘A’ Aortic dissection where the rupture extended from the heart to abdomen.