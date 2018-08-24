Home Cities Vijayawada

Rare heart surgery performed

Andhra Hospitals saved the life of a 33-year-old man, who was diagnosed with a rare heart disorder, by performing a complicated surgery.

Published: 24th August 2018 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Hospitals saved the life of a 33-year-old man, who was diagnosed with a rare heart disorder, by performing a complicated surgery.

Disclosing the details of the surgery in a press meet on Thursday, the team of doctors from the hospital -- J Srimannarayana, Dilip Kumar and Ramesh -- said that one Suresh from Macherla of Guntur district was referred to the hospital with a sudden onset of chest pain.

“The patient was diagnosed with aortic dissection, a rate disorder where the inner wall of the aorta, the main blood vessel which supplies blood to the body, is ruptured. The patient was diagnosed with hypertension about two years ago and was put on medication. However, the patient stopped taking the medication a few days later as he felt he was doing fine. On August 7, Suresh complained of chest pain and his blood pressure was 180/120,” the doctors of the hospital.

A CT angiogram revealed that the patient had Type ‘A’ Aortic dissection where the rupture extended from the heart to abdomen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian archer Deepika Kumari. (Photo | File/AFP)
Asian Games 2018: Archer Deepika Kumari disappointed with her performance
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Gallery
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat
Kuldip Nayar was a renowned journalist and former editor of The Indian Express who fought fiercely for press freedom, especially during Emergency. Nayar has authored 15 books including 'Beyond the Lines', and 'Emergency Retold'. (Photo | PTI)
Here is the list of must-read books of late veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar