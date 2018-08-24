Home Cities Vijayawada

Vedic committee for Durga Temple

Published: 24th August 2018

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the Dasara festival approaching, a new Vedic committee of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam has been constituted following an election held at Mallikharjuna Maha Mandapam on Thursday, to select the committee members. Interestingly, Shankara Sandilya, who was an eyewitness in the silk saree missing issue reported in the temple was not given a place in the newly elected committee.

L Durga Prasad (head priest of the temple), Vishnubhotla Siva Prasad Sarma (sthaancharya), V Shanmukha Sastry, Kota Prasad and R Srinivas Sastry were elected as members of the new committee.
The State government has reportedly ordered an inquiry against Shankara Sandilya.

