Home Cities Vijayawada

People of Guntur donate Rs 1.5 crore worth of materials to Kerala flood victims

People of Guntur district donated 10,000 kits containing essential commodities worth`1.5 crore to flood-ravaged Kerala.

Published: 25th August 2018 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

CM N Chandrababu Naidu and Assembly Speaker Kodela Shiva Prasad with flood relief material in Vijayawada | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: People of Guntur district donated 10,000 kits containing essential commodities worth`1.5 crore to flood-ravaged Kerala. Each kit, worth of `1400, contained a saree, a towel, a lungi, ladies nightwear, a plate, a glass, red gram, sugar, salt, coffee powder, wheat atta, a torchlight, turmeric, chilli powder, coconut oil, mosquito coils, soaps, a toothpaste and a toothbrush. All the commodities were packed and sent to Kerala in 10 trucks.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu flagged off the trucks at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Friday, and appreciated the people and officials of Guntur for extending the much-needed support to the Keralites.

Speaking on the occasion, Guntur Collector Kona Sasidhar said that the kits will be distributed in Ernakulam district. Stating that he had spoken to his Ernakulam counterpart, Sasidhar said the commodities in the kits were selected according to the needs of the displaced families there.
Along with the kits, a message wishing for a quick recovery from the floods was also sent on the behalf of the people of Guntur, the collector said.

While Ponnur TDP MLA Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar sent 10,800 litres of milk in tetra packets, Jain International Trade Organisation Chairman Ramesh Jain and its representatives donated `21 lakh worth of blankets to Kerala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat