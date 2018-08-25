People of Guntur donate Rs 1.5 crore worth of materials to Kerala flood victims

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: People of Guntur district donated 10,000 kits containing essential commodities worth`1.5 crore to flood-ravaged Kerala. Each kit, worth of `1400, contained a saree, a towel, a lungi, ladies nightwear, a plate, a glass, red gram, sugar, salt, coffee powder, wheat atta, a torchlight, turmeric, chilli powder, coconut oil, mosquito coils, soaps, a toothpaste and a toothbrush. All the commodities were packed and sent to Kerala in 10 trucks.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu flagged off the trucks at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Friday, and appreciated the people and officials of Guntur for extending the much-needed support to the Keralites.

Speaking on the occasion, Guntur Collector Kona Sasidhar said that the kits will be distributed in Ernakulam district. Stating that he had spoken to his Ernakulam counterpart, Sasidhar said the commodities in the kits were selected according to the needs of the displaced families there.

Along with the kits, a message wishing for a quick recovery from the floods was also sent on the behalf of the people of Guntur, the collector said.

While Ponnur TDP MLA Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar sent 10,800 litres of milk in tetra packets, Jain International Trade Organisation Chairman Ramesh Jain and its representatives donated `21 lakh worth of blankets to Kerala.