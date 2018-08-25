Home Cities Vijayawada

Row ends over youth’s death

Published: 25th August 2018

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 27-year-old small-scale businessman died of pneumonia in a private hospital on the outskirts of Vijayawada on Thursday night.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Kanumuru village-based Kommu Ravi Kumar. When he fell sick on Tuesday, he consulted a local doctor from his village who gave him tablets. The tablets did not help him and when the doctor said he was suffering from viral fever, the members of his family admitted him to a private hospital near Auto Nagar.

Kumar died on Thursday. When his family expressed doubts over the way he died, doctors clarified that he failed to respond to pneumonia treatment. Clearing further doubts, they submitted his case sheet to his kin and police for verification.

