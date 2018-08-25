Stamps promoting tourism launched

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Releasing the stamps bearing images of tourist hotspots across the State in the Secretariat on Friday, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, lauded the Tourism department for using the ‘My stamp’ scheme of India Post to promote tourism within the country and abroad.

Bhuma Akhila Priya, AP Tourism minister, Mukesh Kumar Meena, principal secretary of Tourism and Culture department, Himanshu Shukla, CEO, Tourism department participated in the stamp-release ceremony.

The CM also said that the monthly Tourism Magazine, which was his brain-child, had been running successfully.

The aim of the stamps is to promote tourism in a ‘subtle’ manner by making stamp collectors aware of the tourist attractions, especially in AP. In turn, the collectors are expected to share those through the public display of the stamps in their exhibitions, a source informed.

Some of the images of Andhra Pradesh’s famous tourist destinations in the 12 stamps released on Friday include Tirupati’s Srinivasa temple, city’s Kanaka Durga temple, Papikondalu, Srisailam Brahmaramba temple, Ramakrishna beach in Visakhapatnam, and Gandikota.