Home Cities Vijayawada

Stamps promoting tourism launched

The CM also said that the monthly Tourism Magazine, which was his brain-child, had been running successfully.

Published: 25th August 2018 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Releasing the stamps bearing images of tourist hotspots across the State in the Secretariat on Friday, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, lauded the Tourism department for using the ‘My stamp’ scheme of India Post to promote tourism within the country and abroad.

Bhuma Akhila Priya, AP Tourism minister, Mukesh Kumar Meena, principal secretary of Tourism and Culture department, Himanshu Shukla, CEO, Tourism department participated in the stamp-release ceremony.

The CM also said that the monthly Tourism Magazine, which was his brain-child, had been running successfully.

The aim of the stamps is to promote tourism in a ‘subtle’ manner by making stamp collectors aware of the tourist attractions, especially in AP. In turn, the collectors are expected to share those through the public display of the stamps in their exhibitions, a source informed.

Some of the images of Andhra Pradesh’s famous tourist destinations in the 12 stamps released on Friday include Tirupati’s Srinivasa temple, city’s Kanaka Durga temple,  Papikondalu, Srisailam Brahmaramba temple, Ramakrishna beach in Visakhapatnam, and Gandikota.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat