Vijayawada ranked second on lowest carbon emission

VIJAYAWADA: A report released by Delhi-based Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) has ranked Vijayawada second among the 14 cities it surveyed for generating the lowest Green House Gas (GHG) emissions and consuming the least amount of energy.

However, the number of greenhouse gases released and energy consumed for each vehicular trip a person takes in the city is high. Under this category, Vijayawada was ranked seventh.

Experts told TNIE that considering the city’s smaller size and population when compared to other cities, the Green House Gases generated and energy consumed per trip mattered more than the overall result.

They said that low ranking in the category of gases generated and energy consumed per trip indicated that the population was increasing.

The analysis titled, ‘The Urban Commute’, released in Kolkata in a seminar on Friday, and attended by transportation and air quality experts, paints a gloomy picture of India’s urban means of transports that are emitting toxic gases at a greater rate than ever before.

CSE states that the increase in a number of registered vehicles in the country from 105 million in 2009 to 210 million in 2015 is the reason for this. It took over 50 years, from 1952 to 2008, to reach the 105 million mark in 2008.

Urging people to use the public transportation system is a potential solution to this problem, but it is expected to decrease from 75.5 per cent in 2000-2001 to 44.7 per cent in 2030-31.

Bhopal and Kolkata topped the overall ranking in clean transportation among the metropolitan cities that include Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kochi, Bhopal, Vijayawada, and Chandigarh.

Anumita Roy Chowdhury, Executive Director for Research and Advocacy, CSE, said, “These rankings prove that having clean and low carbon mobility is a necessity. Cities need to have policies to stop urban sprawl, reduce distance between peoples’ residence and places of work or recreation through compact urban planning and designing. They must scale up the use of integrated public transport, walking and cycling, and put restraints on use of personal vehicles to avoid pollution.”